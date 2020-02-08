Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $52.80 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Etsy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.64. 1,560,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,352. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 203,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $53,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

