Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. Etsy has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

