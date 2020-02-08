ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMHB opened at $16.95 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

