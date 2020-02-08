Ethereum Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $56,725.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.03455758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00223031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00131163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology . Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.