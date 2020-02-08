Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 2.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,410,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

