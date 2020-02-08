essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200.92 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.62), approximately 25,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.58).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.88. The company has a market cap of $95.73 million and a PE ratio of -53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About essensys (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the high growth flexible workspace industry. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provides, manages, and monitors mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

