Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 4,349,498 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,394,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.
Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 199.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter.
About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)
Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.
