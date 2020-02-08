Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 4,349,498 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,394,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 199.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EROS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eros International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Eros International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eros International by 77.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eros International by 113.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

