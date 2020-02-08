Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,194. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 393,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.