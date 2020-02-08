Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.