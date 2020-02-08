Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt cut Equiniti Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 266.17 ($3.50).

EQN stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 208.40 ($2.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group has a 12 month low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.84.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

