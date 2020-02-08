Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt cut Equiniti Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 266.17 ($3.50).
EQN stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 208.40 ($2.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group has a 12 month low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.84.
About Equiniti Group
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.
