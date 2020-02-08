EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $74.35. 2,257,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.