Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 640,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,051. Entegris has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

