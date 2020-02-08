ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR alerts:

XNGSY stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.88. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.