ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.58.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

