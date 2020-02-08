EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) PT Raised to $102.00 at Sidoti

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target upped by Sidoti from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,920. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.