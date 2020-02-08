Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. Energizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $52.93. 649,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 481.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Energizer has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.46.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

