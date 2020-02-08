Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.719-2.744 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.Energizer also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE:ENR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,086. Energizer has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 481.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.46.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.