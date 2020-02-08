Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 575,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

