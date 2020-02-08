Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Endurance International Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

EIGI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $762.77 million, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on EIGI shares. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

