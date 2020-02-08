Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. 838,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

