Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50 to $3.72 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

