Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 151,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 25.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECA. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

