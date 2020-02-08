Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$51.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.29.

ENB stock opened at C$56.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.61. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$43.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6400003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 100.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

