Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,685. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

