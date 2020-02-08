Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.00.

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.37 on Friday, hitting C$58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,276. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$45.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.16.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.8399998 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

