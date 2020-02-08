Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:ELTP remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. 2,052,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.