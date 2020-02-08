Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC restated an average rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.
ESI opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,651,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
