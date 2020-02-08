Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC restated an average rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,651,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.