Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECM. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) price target (up from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 712.44 ($9.37).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 706.20 ($9.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 686.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 642.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

