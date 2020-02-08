Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,863. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,112.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.32%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.05% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

