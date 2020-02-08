Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.19. 4,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,249. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

