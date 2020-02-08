Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $13.31 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $885,551.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00746213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007818 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036002 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,310,116 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.