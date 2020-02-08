Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6.1%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.35, 828,449 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 717,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 3,443,666 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 1,846,893 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 77,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

