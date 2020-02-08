Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EBIX. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.97.

Shares of EBIX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 182,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,636. Ebix has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.43 million. Ebix had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans Ueli Keller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $572,161.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ebix by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

