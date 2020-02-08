eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CFO Andrew John Cring Sells 29,710 Shares

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

