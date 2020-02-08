Eastern Bank Has $5.48 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.05. 20,776,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,079,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.