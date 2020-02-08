Eastern Bank Buys 110 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after buying an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.53. 13,783,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

