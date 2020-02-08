Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after acquiring an additional 592,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. 3,221,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,660. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

