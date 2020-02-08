Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 896,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 235,748 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $17.99.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 91.69%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

