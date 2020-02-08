Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 178.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 335,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.