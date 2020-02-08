Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

