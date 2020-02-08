Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.11. 540,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,381. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

