Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,218. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.