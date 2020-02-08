Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,353,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after buying an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. 2,939,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

