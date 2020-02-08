Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

