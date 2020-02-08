Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

