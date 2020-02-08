Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $961,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. 3,727,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

