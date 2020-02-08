Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,336,000 after purchasing an additional 177,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

ADI stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,897. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

