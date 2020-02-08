Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

WMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. 3,653,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,766. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $95.14 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

