DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 77,500 Shares

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of DURECT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.59 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

