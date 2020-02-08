DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 77,500 Shares

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of DURECT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74.
NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.59 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.12.
DRRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.
About DURECT
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.
