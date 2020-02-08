Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $12,841,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 375.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 83.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at $844,033,159.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $109.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

